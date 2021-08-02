      Weather Alert

Graham 1st Vaccinated Senator To Test Positive For COVID-19

Aug 2, 2021 @ 4:36pm
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Graham urged the Biden administration to name former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson as a border czar. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for the coronavirus. The South Carolina Republican is the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated. He says he is “very glad” he received the vaccine, without which his current symptoms would be “far worse.” The news has prompted several other lawmakers to get quick COVID-19 tests and report their status. A handful of Senate colleagues spent part of the weekend working and socializing with Graham, who attended a gathering on Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat the evening that he first developed symptoms.

