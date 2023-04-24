Graffiti Vandals Arrested Accused In Ghost Gun Operation

Portland, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) recently concluded a long-term investigation into chronic graffiti offenders. Two graffiti vandals, known as “THUJA” and “BIER,” received special attention due to the exceptionally large number of victims, including many art murals in Downtown Portland and the Central Eastside Industrial District.

Shelaleh Rostami, 26, of Beaverton, was identified as “THUJA” and “LADY THUJA,” and Jacob Ramos, 43, of Portland, was identified as “BIER.” In January 2023, a search warrant was served at Rostami’s family residence, where more than 1,000 pieces of evidence were seized, including items that led to the identification of Ramos.

In April 2023, the Central NRT, along with members of the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Central Bike Squad, served a warrant at Ramos’ residence in East Portland. Evidence was located implicating Ramos as “BIER” and revealed a gun manufacturing workshop consisting of a 3D printer, specialized jigs, power tools, raw components, and scrap materials used to print and mill several of the functioning, non-serialized, polymer and metal firearms.

Ramos, a convicted felon, was indicted on 11 counts of manufacturing a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short barrel rifle, and 60 counts of criminal mischief. Rostami was indicted on 16 counts of criminal mischief in the first degree and 16 counts of criminal mischief in the second degree. Investigators worked with Multnomah County Deputy District Attorneys from the Strategic Prosecution Unit (SPSU) to bring charges in this case.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Portland Police Bureau thanked the deputy district attorneys for their hard work on these cases.