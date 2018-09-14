Graffiti Tagger Busted

Portland, Oregon – Tagger busted. Portland police have arrested the man accused of spray painting graffiti all over brand new ODOT electronic speed signs.

30-year-old Marcus Gunther was caught yesterday in downtown Portland. He’s the suspect officials believe did tens of thousands in damage to new ODOT signs that were above the I-84 Banfield freeway on the 28th and then again on the 42nd overpass, back in June. Sgt. Chris Burley says they got a break in the investigation when damage was found at a self storage facility in North Portland last week. Now attention turns to finding more possible damage out there. Anyone who’s had their property damaged with the MOOK tag should contact police.

Our previous stories:

Read more from police:

On Thursday, September 13, 2018, members of the Central Precinct and North Precinct Street Crime Units (SCU) arrested 30-year-old Marcus E. Gunther at Southwest 13th Avenue and Southwest Main Street. Gunther was arrested in relation to two graffiti investigations.

One investigation began on Friday, June 29, 2018, when officers responded to the report of damage to a fence and three electronic signs at the Northeast 42nd Avenue overpass at Interstate 84. The signs and fence are the property of the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). The cost to clean and repair the damaged property was estimated at $24,910.00. (A photograph of the spray painted signs is provided with this release.)

Another investigation began on September 6, 2018, when officers responded to the U-Store Self Storage, located at 1520 North Interstate Avenue, on the report of spray paint covering property at the location.

In both investigations, officers located the letters “M-O-O-K.” Based on information learned during the investigation, officers believe Gunther spray painted the properties and that “MOOK” is Gunther’s “tag.”

Gunther was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (two counts), Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and a probation violation.

Investigators believe there are additional victims of the “M-O-O-K” tag. Anyone who has property spray painted with the tag should contacft 503-823-3333.

Additional information about graffiti prevention, removal and reporting may be located on the Office of Civic and Community Life webpage at https://www.portlandoregon. gov/civic/32420