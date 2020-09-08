Governors Brown, Inslee To Address Wildfires In Respective States
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee will each address wildfires in their respective states on Tuesday afternoon.
Governor Brown will speak at 3 p.m. and will be joined by the Oregon Health Authority, Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Oregon Department of Forestry, and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
You can watch the press conference here: www.facebook.com/oregongovernor
Meanwhile, Washington Governor Jay Inslee will speak at 2:30 p.m.
He’ll be joined by the State Department of Natural Resources, Washington State Patrol and the State Emergency Management Division.
You can watch the address here:
watch