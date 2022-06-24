Governors Brown, Inslee, And Newsom Join Pact To Protect Reproductive Rights

WASHINGTON (AP) – The governors of California, Washington and Oregon are vowing to protect reproductive rights and help women who travel to the West Coast seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are Democrats.
They said they would work together to defend patients and medical professionals providing reproductive health care.
The liberal West Coast states anticipate an influx of people seeking abortions, especially as neighboring conservative states move to outlaw or greatly restrict the procedure.
The high court announced its stunning decision Friday that ended 50 years of constitutionally protected abortion.
The Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, but Oregon, California & Washington are building the west coast offense to protect reproductive freedom.
We will not stand on the sidelines.We’ve got your back.We will fight like hell to protect your rights and your safety. pic.twitter.com/3WCiUdNF8L
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) June 24, 2022
