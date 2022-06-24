      Weather Alert

Governors Brown, Inslee, And Newsom Join Pact To Protect Reproductive Rights

Jun 24, 2022 @ 12:20pm
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks on Nov. 10, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (Cathy Cheney/Portland Business Journal via AP, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The governors of California, Washington and Oregon are vowing to protect reproductive rights and help women who travel to the West Coast seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are Democrats.

They said they would work together to defend patients and medical professionals providing reproductive health care.

The liberal West Coast states anticipate an influx of people seeking abortions, especially as neighboring conservative states move to outlaw or greatly restrict the procedure.

The high court announced its stunning decision Friday that ended 50 years of constitutionally protected abortion.

TAGS
brown governor Inslee Newsom Pact Reproduction Rights Roe v. Wade
Popular Posts
UPDATE: Man Faces Additional Charges In Deadly Shooting Of Clark County Deputy
Authorities Seize Over 12-Thousand Marijuana Plants And 3,000 Pounds Of Processed Pot In Southern Oregon
New Details In Deadly Rafting Accident On Nooksack River
Officer Involved Shooting In Clackamas County; Suspect Dead
Portland Police Seize A Plethora Of Stolen Goods In Search Warrant
Connect With Us Listen To Us On