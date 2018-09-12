Governor Talks Child Welfare And Abuse Hotline

(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today released new strategies to support Oregon’s children. The goal of the Governor’s Children’s Agenda is to help struggling families end the cycle of poverty and set children ages zero to five on a path to thrive through improved health care, early learning, and housing stability. The Governor’s Child Welfare Agenda focuses on realigning the system that keeps Oregon’s children safe and families together.



“In my time as Governor, I’ve had the chance to meet with families across the state and hear first-hand about their struggles and challenges. We need to create a more resilient system that recognizes the precarious conditions facing kids and families in poverty: they are often one accident, health issue, job loss or large rent increase away from having a major disruption to their lives,” said Governor Brown. “What has become clear to me is that we need a two-generation approach that supports both vulnerable kids and their families. We can reduce poverty and support family stability by better integrating the services they receive and closing opportunity gaps.”



The Governor’s Children’s Agenda builds on existing programs to both address root causes of family instability and create a more resilient safety net that helps kids and families who face increased challenges. The Children’s Cabinet identified evidence-based solutions that provide the biggest return on investment toward helping families achieve success.

The Governor toured the new Oregon Children’s Abuse Hotline Center in Northeast Portland . She’s anxious to see what will happen when the center is fully staffed an operational 24/7. At capacity 160 employees will be working there. Substance abuse, domestic violence, housing . Families need tools to make sure children thrive.