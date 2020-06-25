Governor Releasing 57 Prisoners At Risk For COVID-19
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown has approved the early release of 57 state prisoners deemed medically vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has spread throughout correctional facilities in Oregon and around the country.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the decision comes two weeks after Brown said she would consider commuting the sentences of some people to help stem the disease’s spread in the prison system, where more than 200 prisoners and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Brown said none of the people granted early release were convicted of a crime against another person, and all have served at least half of their sentences.