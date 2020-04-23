      Breaking News
Governor Lifts Delay On Medical Procedures

Apr 23, 2020 @ 11:57am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced she will lift her order delaying non-urgent medical procedures, if health care providers can demonstrate they have met new requirements for COVID-19 safety and preparedness.

Hospitals, surgical centers, medical offices, and dental offices that meet those requirements will be able to resume non-urgent procedures on May 1.

The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to nearly 2,060.

The agency for the first time in several weeks reported no new deaths in their daily report.

At least 78 people have died from the coronavirus in the state.
