Governor Kotek Outlines Next Steps To Address Issues Raised By Teachers In Portland

Salem, Ore. — In the wake of the agreement to resolve the teacher strike at Portland Public Schools, Governor Tina Kotek has outlined the next steps to address core issues raised by educators to enhance student outcomes across Oregon.

Governor Kotek acknowledged that the strike highlighted larger challenges faced by districts statewide, including non-competitive salaries, facility maintenance backlogs, and disruptions in classrooms due to students’ behavioral health needs. She expressed a commitment to addressing these systemic issues in collaboration with educators.

To tackle underlying structural needs in schools, Governor Kotek will: