Governor Kate Brown to Introduce Framework for Reopening Oregon
Portland, Ore – Governor Brown, along with representatives from the Oregon Health authority and the Governor’s Medical advisory panel, is introducing what she calls, a Framework for Reopening Oregon.
This week she’s been thanking Oregonians for their actions to save lives from the COVID 19 outbreak.
Her plan calls for a slow ease of restrictions related to the covid 19 outbreak.
The governor’s office says surgeries and procedures would be among the areas reopening first, with a trial 2 week period to see how that goes before reopening more businesses.