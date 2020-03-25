Governor Kate Brown Slams Federal COVID-19 Response
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown is slamming the Trump administration for its failure to provide companies that want to make respirator masks and ventilators with a guarantee of liability protection.
Brown said Wednesday that Oregon companies have the capability to start making respirator masks immediately but are hesitant to do so because they could face liability issues without federal action.
Brown called on federal authorities to take immediate action and said failure to do so will cost lives.
She says the federal government is telling states to buy supplies on the open market and now states are competing for critical items.