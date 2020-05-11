Governor Kate Brown: Prepare For Massive Budget Cuts
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has directed state agencies to prepare for a 17% budget cut due to cratering tax revenues because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The next revenue forecast for Oregon is May 20 and the Democratic governor had previously said she was “gravely concerned” about the state’s ability to deliver basic services in the coming months.
Oregon’s economy was booming before the arrival of COVID-19, with unemployment rates at record lows and a $1.5 billion tax surplus.
The general fund budget for 2019-2021 is currently about $25 billion.