      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Governor Kate Brown: Prepare For Massive Budget Cuts

May 11, 2020 @ 2:45pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has directed state agencies to prepare for a 17% budget cut due to cratering tax revenues because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The next revenue forecast for Oregon is May 20 and the Democratic governor had previously said she was “gravely concerned” about the state’s ability to deliver basic services in the coming months.

Oregon’s economy was booming before the arrival of COVID-19, with unemployment rates at record lows and a $1.5 billion tax surplus.

The general fund budget for 2019-2021 is currently about $25 billion.

TAGS
budget cuts Governor Kate Brown Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro