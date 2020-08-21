Governor Kate Brown: More Work To Do To Reopen Schools
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon public health experts say the number of new coronavirus cases in the state has dropped over the past month, but the decline hasn’t been enough for schools to safely open.
The state is averaging about 250 new cases a day.
Health officials say that average needs to drop to about 60 for schools to reopen.
Gov. Kate Brown said Friday residents will have to continue to follow and enforce current statewide COVID-19 safety mandates or else bars and restaurants may have to close and travel restrictions will be implemented.
Brown says at the current rate, schools wouldn’t be able to reopen until April.