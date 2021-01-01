Governor Kate Brown Has A Message For Those Planning To Defy Covid-19 Orders
Oregon Governor Kate Brown had some things to say today about those on planning to to defy covid-19 exeutive orders…
In a statement released today the Governor stated :
“Oregon’s health and safety measures are in place to protect Oregonians, save lives, and keep our hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed”
And She went on to say “It’s unfortunate and irresponsible that some local politicians are choosing to willfully mislead business owners into jeopardizing public health and risking fines”
Governor Brown has also directed Oregon OSHA and the OLCC to deploy all available resources to ensure businesses are in compliance and proposed new resources for rent relief for businesses.