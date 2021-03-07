Governor Kate Brown gets Johnson & Johnson vaccine
SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday and is encouraging others to get it.
Brown said she got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to demonstrate that it’s safe and effective, and to counter rumors and misinformation.
She also said the one-dose vaccine is more convenient than the two-dose requirements of other vaccines to protect against the coronavirus.
Oregon residents should feel safe getting any of the three vaccines currently available, she said.
More than a million doses of the various vaccines have been administered, she said, and 20,000 doses are being given each day.