Governor Kate Brown Expands Statewide COVID-19 Restrictions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday announced several new statewide COVID-19 rules that are effective Friday, July 24th.
Here’s the list from the Governor’s Office:
Face Coverings
- Face coverings will be required even in cases of physical exertion indoors, and outdoors when six feet of distance cannot be maintained.
Businesses
- The maximum indoor capacity limit is capped at 100 for all venues in Phase II counties and for restaurants and bars in Phase I or II counties.
- Restaurants and bars will be required to stop serving customers at 10:00 P.M statewide.
The Governor also said she is considering banning incoming travel from states with widespread infections, or implementing a mandatory quarantine for visitors from those states.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Department of Education today announced that face coverings are now required for all students K-12 and for all staff. Earlier versions of statewide guidance recommended, but did not require, face coverings for students 6th-12th grade.
To help school districts meet this new requirement, ODE is distributing five million face coverings to school districts, for use by students and staff.