      Weather Alert

Governor Kate Brown Expands Statewide COVID-19 Restrictions

Jul 22, 2020 @ 12:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday announced several new statewide COVID-19 rules that are effective Friday, July 24th.

Here’s the list from the Governor’s Office:

Face Coverings

  • Face coverings will be required even in cases of physical exertion indoors, and outdoors when six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

Businesses

  • The maximum indoor capacity limit is capped at 100 for all venues in Phase II counties and for restaurants and bars in Phase I or II counties.
  • Restaurants and bars will be required to stop serving customers at 10:00 P.M statewide.

The Governor also said she is considering banning incoming travel from states with widespread infections, or implementing a mandatory quarantine for visitors from those states.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Department of Education today announced that face coverings are now required for all students K-12 and for all staff.  Earlier versions of statewide guidance recommended, but did not require, face coverings for students 6th-12th grade.

To help school districts meet this new requirement, ODE is distributing five million face coverings to school districts, for use by students and staff.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Gov. Kate Brown Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast