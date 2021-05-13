Governor Jay Inslee: Washington Fully Reopening June 30th, If Not Sooner
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 11: Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announces measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus at a press conference on March 11, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The governor banned events with groups of more than 250 people in certain parts of the state, amongst other measures. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the state is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30.
And a full reopening could happen even sooner if 70% or more of residents over age 16 have gotten at least one dose of vaccine by then.
Next Tuesday, the four counties that are currently in the more restrictive second phase of the state’s current reopening plan will join the 35 other counties that are in Phase 3.
In Phase 3, restaurants, bars and gyms can operate at 50% indoor capacity.
At Phase 2, that has been reduced to 25%.
Inslee said that the state will stay at 50% capacity for most indoor activities until it moves to full capacity at the end of the June.
Inslee also said Washington would immediately adopt new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which eased most indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people.