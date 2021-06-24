Governor Jay Inslee Announces Bridge Plan To Help Both Renters And Landlords

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Hours after the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was extending state protections to Sept. 30, with some modifications.
Inslee said Thursday he wanted to ensure that federal COVID-19 relief funds intended for rental assistance are able to be accessed in time and that programs approved by state lawmakers, including a “right to counsel” measure that ensures low-income tenants have legal representation when faced with an eviction, are up and running before moratorium protections were fully lifted.
Today I announced a bridge proclamation that will transition our state from the eviction moratorium to the housing stability programs enacted by the legislature. This order is effective July 1 through September 30.
This is not an extension of the current moratorium. pic.twitter.com/XFGRArz02L
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 24, 2021
