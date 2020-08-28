Governor Invokes Emergency Act For White River Fire
SALEM, Ore. – People who live along a state highway east of Portland, Oregon, have been ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire that continues to burn and Gov. Kate Brown has authorized additional resources if needed to fight the blaze.
Brown on Friday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the White River River in Wasco County, determining that it is dangerous and exceeds local firefighting capabilities.
The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is now able to mobilize resources to assist local crews battling the flames.
The lightning-caused blaze was discovered Aug. 17, has burned more than 4,500 acres (1,821 hectares) and is 10% contained.