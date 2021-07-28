Governor Inslee: Washington State Will Follow CDC Mask Guidance

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state will follow federal guidance and recommend that people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas where there is a high rate of COVID-19 – including those who are fully vaccinated.
At a news conference Wednesday Inslee also will require that all students and employees of K-12 schools wear masks when instruction resumes for the upcoming school year.
Inslee’s office said the masking guidance for the general public indoors is a recommendation only, but the school masking requirement is state law.
WA state will follow current CDC guidance and I am asking Washingtonians statewide to consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. This is a recommendation, not a requirement.
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 28, 2021
