Governor Inslee: Washington State Will Follow CDC Mask Guidance

Jul 28, 2021 @ 10:48am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state will follow federal guidance and recommend that people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas where there is a high rate of COVID-19 – including those who are fully vaccinated.

At a news conference Wednesday Inslee also will require that all students and employees of K-12 schools wear masks when instruction resumes for the upcoming school year.

Inslee’s office said the masking guidance for the general public indoors is a recommendation only, but the school masking requirement is state law.

