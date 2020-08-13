Governor Inslee Visits COVID-19 Hotspot
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee visited Okanogan County, site of the latest hot spot in a coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the counties of central Washington state.
Inslee said Thursday Okanogan County now has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state with nearly 900 cases among its 42,000 residents.
The town of Brewster, which has about 2,300 residents, is a particular hot spot with 514 cases, Inslee said.
A pattern has emerged in the central Washington farm belt with the Tri-Cities, Yakima and the Wenatchee area all being hard-hit by the virus.
All share huge farm economies that require thousands of farm workers living and working in close proximity.