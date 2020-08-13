      Breaking News
Governor Inslee Visits COVID-19 Hotspot

Aug 13, 2020 @ 3:43pm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee visited Okanogan County, site of the latest hot spot in a coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the counties of central Washington state.

Inslee said Thursday Okanogan County now has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state with nearly 900 cases among its 42,000 residents.

The town of Brewster, which has about 2,300 residents, is a particular hot spot with 514 cases, Inslee said.

A pattern has emerged in the central Washington farm belt with the Tri-Cities, Yakima and the Wenatchee area all being hard-hit by the virus.

All share huge farm economies that require thousands of farm workers living and working in close proximity.

