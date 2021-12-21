      Weather Alert

Governor Inslee Sued Second Time Over Veto Power

Dec 21, 2021 @ 10:03am
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 11: Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announces measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus at a press conference on March 11, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The governor banned events with groups of more than 250 people in certain parts of the state, amongst other measures. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington lawmakers are suing Gov. Jay Inslee for the second time over allegedly exceeding his veto power.

The Northwest News Network reported Monday that the lawsuit is in response to the governor line-item vetoing parts of the state transportation budget and eliminating a subsection of a low carbon fuels bill earlier this year.

Generally, the governor is limited to vetoing entire bills, entire sections of bills or whole appropriation items in a budget bill.

The lawsuit seeks to have Inslee’s vetoes invalidated and the language he struck resurrected.

TAGS
governor Jay Inslee lawsuit sued veto
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Fatal SE Portland Hit & Run
Teen Dead In Camas Crash Identified
Shooting Threat At Lake Oswego High School
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portland Area
18-Year-Old Shot To Death In East Portland In City's 84th Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On