Governor Inslee Sings Mascot Measure

Apr 26, 2021 @ 3:26pm
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 11: Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announces measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus at a press conference on March 11, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The governor banned events with groups of more than 250 people in certain parts of the state, amongst other measures. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington.

Inslee signed the measure Monday in Olympia, Washington, and the ban would take effect Jan. 1.

Inslee says the bill will end the disrespectful use of Native American imagery in our schools.

Under the measure, school districts would be required to select a new mascot by Dec. 31 to take effect by the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Starting in 2022, they would not be able to purchase uniforms that include the old mascot or name.

