Governor Inslee Signs Unemployment Insurance Bill
Gov. Jay Inslee thanks the voters of Washington state after winning his third term, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Olympia Wash. (Steve Bloom/The Olympian via AP)
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed an unemployment insurance bill to help businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
It will increase the minimum weekly benefit for unemployed workers starting in July and will prevent a dramatic increase in unemployment taxes paid by businesses.
Under the bill, workers who make between $21,000 and $27,800 per year will receive a larger share of their weekly wages in benefits – up to 20% from 15%, raising the minimum level from $201 to $270 in July.
In addition, the state’s businesses will see some relief from unemployment taxes, including reductions in bills due in April.
The measure is the first bill signed into law by Inslee this legislative session and has an emergency clause, which means it takes effect immediately.