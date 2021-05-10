      Weather Alert

Governor Inslee Signs Bill To Require “Just Cause” Evictions

May 10, 2021 @ 4:38pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that would require landlords to provide a valid reason for ending certain leases with tenants.

Under current law, landlords are allowed to end month-to-month leases with 20 days’ notice, without providing a reason.

Under the new law – which takes effect immediately – there are specific reasons that landlords could end leases, including failure to pay rent, unlawful activity and nuisance issues, as well as cases in which a landlord intends to sell or move into a rental.

