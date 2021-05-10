Governor Inslee Signs Bill To Require “Just Cause” Evictions
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that would require landlords to provide a valid reason for ending certain leases with tenants.
Under current law, landlords are allowed to end month-to-month leases with 20 days’ notice, without providing a reason.
Under the new law – which takes effect immediately – there are specific reasons that landlords could end leases, including failure to pay rent, unlawful activity and nuisance issues, as well as cases in which a landlord intends to sell or move into a rental.