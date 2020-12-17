      Weather Alert

Governor Inslee Revises School Metrics To Bring More Students Back

Dec 16, 2020 @ 5:29pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is loosening school reopening guidelines amid a resurging coronavirus pandemic, and pleading with reluctant teachers to return to the classroom, particularly those tasked with educating the youngest and neediest students.

Inslee, a Democrat, on Wednesday unveiled the state’s latest reopening standards, which urge schools to begin phasing in in-person learning no matter what the community COVID-19 infection rates are, and to resist reverting back to remote learning should transmissions further increase.

That’s a stark departure for the Democratic administration, who has until now taken a more cautious approach.

The ultimate decision on how and when to reopen schools is up to individual districts.

TAGS
governor schools Washington
Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfire Recap: 9 Deaths, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4K Homes Destroyed, 25K Claims Filed
Kinney Family At Center of North Portland Occupation Owns Another Home
Watch: Oregon Governor Kate Brown Gives COVID Update
Washington State Reduces COVID-19 Death Toll
FDA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine