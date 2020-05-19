Governor Inslee Restarts Washington’s Health Care System
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Dentists and doctors’ offices can reopen immediately for non-urgent treatment if coronavirus safety protocols are in place, including adequate personal protective equipment for workers.
Each medical or dental practice will determine whether they are ready to expand their access to patients, and they will have to implement policies including limiting the number of people in waiting rooms and conducting temperature checks.
Each facility also must develop a plan that allows for a possible reduction of services if there is an increase of COVID-19 in its region that puts a strain on the health care system.