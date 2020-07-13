Governor Inslee Requests Extension of National Guard COVID-19 Mission
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is requesting an extension of the state National Guard’s to continue their work on missions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter sent to the Trump administration Monday, the Democratic governor requested an extension of federal authority and funding for the National Guard emergency response operations through December 31, citing the rising cases of coronavirus in the state.
In the letter, Inslee notes that currently more than 1,000 guard members are assisting with food banks as well as contact tracing of the pandemic and operating community-based test sites.