      Weather Alert

Governor Inslee Promises Washington Will Defend Abortion Rights

May 3, 2022 @ 4:43pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – In response to a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the state would provide sanctuary for women outside the state seeking abortions and would explore ways to codify abortion rights in the state’s Constitution.

Inslee also said Tuesday he would work to ensure the state had adequate resources to provide abortion services to those traveling to the state for the procedure.

Abortion has been legal in Washington state since a 1970 referendum.

A 1991 ballot measure, also approved by voters, declared a woman’s right to choose physician-performed abortion prior to fetal viability and further expanded and protected access to abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

TAGS
governor Jay Inslee Pro-Choice Rights Supreme Court Washington women
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Hwy. 224 Reopens After 2020 Wildfires
Washington Justices Unanimously Reject Gov. Inslee Recall Effort
2 Southridge H.S. Students Dead, Sheriff's Deputy Among 4 Critically Injured In Beaverton Crash
Man Identified In Portland's 28th Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On