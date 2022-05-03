Governor Inslee Promises Washington Will Defend Abortion Rights

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – In response to a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the state would provide sanctuary for women outside the state seeking abortions and would explore ways to codify abortion rights in the state’s Constitution.
Inslee also said Tuesday he would work to ensure the state had adequate resources to provide abortion services to those traveling to the state for the procedure.
Abortion has been legal in Washington state since a 1970 referendum.
A 1991 ballot measure, also approved by voters, declared a woman’s right to choose physician-performed abortion prior to fetal viability and further expanded and protected access to abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade was overturned.
NOT HERE, NOT IN OUR LIFETIME. Washington is and will remain pro-choice. And we will not slow down in the fight to ensure safe, affordable access to every person who needs it. https://t.co/YU0QpZ5CpP
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 3, 2022
