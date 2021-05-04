      Weather Alert

Governor Inslee Pauses Washington’s Reopening Plan, But No New Rollbacks

May 4, 2021 @ 11:22am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that all of the state’s counties will remain in their current phase of the state’s economic reopening plan.

He says the state will take a two-week pause to evaluate whether any counties needed to move to more restrictive COVID-19 requirements.

The announcement came as several counties were expected to roll back to Phase 2 of the plan, which includes reduced capacity for indoor dining and gyms.

But Inslee said that the most recent weekend data from the Department of Health shows coronavirus activity reaching a plateau in the state.

 

