Governor Inslee Overturns Parole For Convicted Murderer

May 20, 2022 @ 11:42am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has overturned a decision to grant parole to a man who killed three people during a tavern robbery in 1980.

Timothy Pauley was 21 when he and associate Steven Smith robbed the Barn Door Tavern in King County, shooting two men and strangling a woman.

The state’s Indeterminate Sentence Review Board last month unanimously found Pauley rehabilitated, noting he had completed years of counseling for drug and alcohol abuse and for post-traumatic stress disorder for a workplace injury he suffered before the killings.

But Inslee said he did not believe Pauley’s rehabilitation was complete because he did not apologize to the victims’ families.

