Governor Inslee: Order Is Working
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday the state’s stay-at-home order is working to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state, noting that while some may not agree with his decisions, any changes will be based “on data and science.”
Inslee’s comments come as the sheriff of Washington state’s third largest county said he won’t enforce the order, saying it violates people’s constitutional rights, and after a vote Tuesday by the board of commissioners in Franklin County to reopen businesses in the county.
One of the commissioners said Wednesday he regretted his vote and a meeting was scheduled Thursday to consider rescinding their resolution rejecting the stay-home order.