Governor Inslee Names New Chief Of Staff
Gov. Jay Inslee thanks the voters of Washington state after winning his third term, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Olympia Wash. (Steve Bloom/The Olympian via AP)
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a new chief of staff.
Jamila Thomas will start in the position on Nov. 16.
She will replace David Postman, who has served in the position since December 2015, the longest tenure held by a chief of staff since the 1970s.
Thomas is currently chief of staff to Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and previously held the same title with former Speaker of the House Frank Chopp.