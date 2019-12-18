      Weather Alert

Governor Inslee Introduces Plan To Help Homeless

Dec 18, 2019 @ 2:49pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wants to spend more than $300 million from the state’s emergency budget reserve to add 2,100 shelter beds and provide other help to combat homelessness.

The Democrat on Wednesday unveiled his supplemental spending plan Wednesday to the state’s current $52.4 billion two-year budget.

Inslee says Washington must do more to find housing for people who are homeless.

He says Washington has the fifth-highest per-capita rate of homelessness in the U.S.

The state currently has about $2.5 billion in its emergency fund.

The Legislature convenes next month and will consider Inslee’s proposal.

TAGS
homeless Inslee plan
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map