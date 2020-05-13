      Breaking News
Governor Inslee Institutes Hiring Freeze

May 13, 2020 @ 1:26pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Facing a reduction in projected state revenues of billions due to the coronavirus crisis, Washington Gov Jay Inslee has issued a directive freezing most hiring and signing of personal services contracts and purchasing of equipment.

And the the state’s budget office sent a letter to state agencies telling them to find ways to cut 15 percent from their current budgets.

Inslee’s directive takes effect on May 18, and has several exemptions, including for positions, contracts or purchasing related to public safety, revenue-generating activities, or those related to health and welfare activities of state government.

