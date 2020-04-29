Governor Inslee Extends Washington’s Stay-At-Home Order
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Wednesday marks the 100th day since the first positive test for COVID-19 in Washington State.
Governor Jay Inslee says staying home has helped slow the virus since that first test, but not enough, “Washingtonians can be proud of the progress we’ve made, but this disease will come roaring back if we abandon our current operations.”
So he’s extending the current stay-at-home order scheduled to expire May 4th.
However, he says there is some good news.
Things are looking good enough to ease restrictions on some elective medical procedures, “This will allow additional patients to have non-urgent surgery…and it will help with revenue pictures of hospitals.”
He says he’ll have more details of a timeline to fully reopen the state on Friday.