Governor Inslee Extends State’s Eviction Moratorium Through End Of Year

Oct 8, 2020 @ 4:48pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has extended the state’s eviction moratorium through the end of the year, expressing concerns about housing insecurity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium – in place since March and extended a few times – was scheduled to expire next week.

It prohibits, with limited exceptions, residential evictions and late fees on unpaid rent.

It also requires landlords to offer residents a repayment plan on unpaid rent.

The state’s unemployment rate for August was 8.5%, down from a record 16.3% in April after businesses closed or reduced operations under a stay-at-home order that expired at the end of May.

