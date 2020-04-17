Governor Inslee Expands Statewide Eviction Moratorium
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has extended and expanded his moratorium on evictions and imposed a new freeze on increases of residential rents in an effort to help residents better handle the economic shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Seattle Times reports the order comes a month after Inslee announced a 30-day moratorium on evictions for residential tenants.
The temporary statewide ban on evictions will be extended another seven weeks and will include new measures meant to protect more tenants.
Part of the new eviction moratorium includes a ban on residential rent increases during the public health emergency.
Inslee says commercial rent increases will also be banned if the commercial tenant has been impacted by the coronavirus.