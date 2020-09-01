Governor Inslee Endorses Progressive In Intra-party State Senate Race
(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has endorsed Ingrid Anderson, a progressive candidate challenging state Sen. Mark Mullet, a moderate incumbent Democrat, for his seat in November.
Anderson narrowly beat Mullet in the top-two primary results in August. Mullet took office in 2012.
The Democratic governor said he endorsed Anderson in part due to her positions on climate change.
Inslee has prioritized environmental policies throughout his tenure.
Mullet said that he has supported many of those bills, including sponsoring a law that eventually passed.
The Seattle Times reports that Inslee had previously considered publicly calling out Mullet for not supporting two proposals sought by the governor, including a clean-fuels standard.