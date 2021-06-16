Governor Inslee Chooses A Date To Reopen The State

VANCOUVER, Wa–Governor Jay Inslee toured the Port of Vancouver Monday. He chose that time to say when things might return to normal following the pandemic. ” We are just on the 2 yard line to reopen June 30th. No matter what happens we will open on June 30th, it could be earlier if we reach the 70 percent.”
Washington is nearly 68 percent vaccinated for those 16 and older. He also stated that 98 percent of people currently hospitalized for Covid-19 have not been vaccinated. “This is part of saving lives. I’m proud of the work we are doing.”
While Inslee is set on June 30th, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has not set a specific date to reopen the state. She wants to achieve a 70 percent vaccination rate before returning the state to a new normal.