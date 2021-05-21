      Weather Alert

Governor Inslee: Businesses May Use Vaccination “Honor System” For Customers

May 21, 2021 @ 3:20pm

OLYMPIA, Wa. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday issued a proclamation that says businesses may adopt an “honor system” when it comes to vaccinations.

That means businesses can also assume any customer not wearing a mask is fully vaccinated.

However, it also says businesses have the option to require customers wear a mask.

The proclamation also says that employers must obtain proof of vaccination before an employee may work without a mask.

Employers can also require employees to mask up.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 mask vaccinations
Popular Posts
Victim of Kidnapping That Led To Police Shootout In Marion County Dies
UPDATE: Oregon County Vaccination % Goes Down For A Second Day In A Row.
Portland police, FBI respond to threats of gun violence this weekend
Police Race To Portland Hospital Following Gang Retaliation Shooting
Two Dead After Car Hits Tree In Eugene