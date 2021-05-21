Governor Inslee: Businesses May Use Vaccination “Honor System” For Customers
OLYMPIA, Wa. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday issued a proclamation that says businesses may adopt an “honor system” when it comes to vaccinations.
That means businesses can also assume any customer not wearing a mask is fully vaccinated.
However, it also says businesses have the option to require customers wear a mask.
The proclamation also says that employers must obtain proof of vaccination before an employee may work without a mask.
Employers can also require employees to mask up.