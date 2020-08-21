Governor Inslee Asks Canada To Help Point Roberts
(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is asking Canada for help with U.S. residents of a small peninsula who have been marooned by the pandemic-related closure of the U.S.-Canada border.
Point Roberts is part of Washington state, but it juts out from the Canadian mainland south of Vancouver and is not connected to the rest of Washington.
About 1,300 Washington residents live there.
In a letter Friday to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Inslee suggested that residents of Point Roberts be given special travel permits allowing them to drive directly to and from the Washington state mainland.