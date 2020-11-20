Governor Inslee Asked To Reconsider Restaurant Restrictions

      Breaking News
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A group of Democratic lawmakers and a hospitality association are asking Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to reconsider his four-week ban on indoor dining.

On Wednesday, the Washington Hospitality Association, a trade group that represents more than 6,000 members of the lodging and restaurant industry, wrote a letter to Inslee saying the latest restrictions meant to stem rising cases of the coronavirus in the state “will mean 100,000 families or more will lose their income right before the holidays.”

Democratic lawmakers wrote a letter to Inslee asking him to consider replacing the ban on indoor dining with stricter limits on how many people can be served.

