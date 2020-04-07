Governor Inslee Announces Statewide Effort To Boost Food Bank Supplies
SEATTLE (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced an effort to resupply Washington’s food banks, which are running low due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Inslee says because of increasing demand supplies at the state’s food banks have dropped to dangerously low levels, with an estimated 1.6 million people – double the usual number – in expected to seek food aid.
The relief effort, called WA Food Fund, is being managed by Philanthropy Northwest, a network of philanthropic organizations.