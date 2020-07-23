Governor Inslee Announces New Restrictions
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he is tightening restrictions throughout the state in restaurants and bars, for weddings and funerals, and at gyms in a further effort to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Starting next Thursday, indoor dining at restaurants will be limited to members of the same household and alcohol service must end at 10 p.m.
Bars, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries must close all indoor service.
Religious and secular wedding ceremonies still will be allowed, while receptions will be prohibited.
State Health Department Secretary John Wiesman also expanded the face covering mandate starting Saturday to include common spaces such as elevators and hallways in places such as university housing, hotels and nursing homes.