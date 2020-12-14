Governor Inslee Announces Equity Proposals As Part Of Budget Plan
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has released a budget proposal aimed at addressing equity and systemic racism, the first of several to be released as part of his overall state budget plan this week.
The plan includes $2.5 million for the state Equity Office that was created by the Legislature earlier this year, as well as $26 million toward the establishment of a proposed new office to conduct investigations of police use of excessive force.
Inslee, who was elected to a third term last month, is releasing his state budget this week in several stages ahead of the legislative session that begins Jan. 11.
The Democratic-controlled House and Senate will each present their own budget proposals during the 105-day legislative session.