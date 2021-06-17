      Weather Alert

Governor Inslee Announces “A Heroes Thanks” Vaccine Incentive Program

Jun 17, 2021 @ 10:50am
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 11: Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announces measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus at a press conference on March 11, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The governor banned events with groups of more than 250 people in certain parts of the state, amongst other measures. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington’s military, veterans and family members will be eligible for a new vaccine incentive lottery announced by Gov. Jay Inslee.

There was concern that because the federal government wasn’t sharing individual vaccine status of those groups, there weren’t in the running for Washington’s original lottery, which has already had two drawings for $250,000 prizes.

The new separate lottery, called “A Heroes Thanks”, specifically applies to military, military staff and family members who were vaccinated through the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, or the National Guard. Starting July 20, there will be one drawing a week for three weeks, with cash prizes of $100,000 for the first two weeks and a $250,000 prize for the final week.

