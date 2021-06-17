Governor Inslee Announces “A Heroes Thanks” Vaccine Incentive Program

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington’s military, veterans and family members will be eligible for a new vaccine incentive lottery announced by Gov. Jay Inslee.
There was concern that because the federal government wasn’t sharing individual vaccine status of those groups, there weren’t in the running for Washington’s original lottery, which has already had two drawings for $250,000 prizes.
The new separate lottery, called “A Heroes Thanks”, specifically applies to military, military staff and family members who were vaccinated through the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, or the National Guard. Starting July 20, there will be one drawing a week for three weeks, with cash prizes of $100,000 for the first two weeks and a $250,000 prize for the final week.