Governor Inslee Adds All Vaxed Areas To Increase Capacities
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – New COVID-19 guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee allows more people at indoor and outdoor spectator events and indoor religious services if there are designated vaccination sections.
The change affects capacity at sporting events, graduations and other events for counties in the second and third phases of the state’s economic reopening plan.
A vaccination card or other documentation that proves vaccination status will be needed for access to vaccination sections.
The new rules take effect immediately.
Children between age 2 and 15 are allowed in vaccination sections if there is proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.
Children under the age of 2 do not need a COVID-test in order to be admitted to a vaccinated section with a vaccinated adult.