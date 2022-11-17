Governor-Elect Kotek Meets With Portland Mayor Wheeler

(Portland, OR) — Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek has met with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Kotek released a statement saying they discussed Wheeler’s plan to establish city-run homeless camps, and ban unsanctioned camping. Kotek says she generally supports the plan.

After being sworn in as Governor, she’ll declare a homelessness state of emergency and talked with Wheeler about how that will help the city.

They also talked about the Portland Police Bureau’s staffing challenges, the need to partner with major employers to revitalize downtown and how to improve the relationship with Multnomah County and other local leaders.