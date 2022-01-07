      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain

Governor Deploys Oregon National Guard To Help State’s Strained Hospitals

Jan 7, 2022 @ 10:13am

SALEM, Ore. – Some relief is on the way for Oregon’s frontline health care workers.

Governor Kate Brown announced Friday she is deploying up to 500 National Guard members to support the state’s strained hospitals. 125 of those members will start next week.

“With more than 500 current hospitalizations and daily record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases, we are at another critical point in this pandemic—and the Oregon National Guard is stepping up again to assist,” said Governor Kate Brown. “I would like to thank the employers of our Guard members—we cannot call upon these hardworking Guard members without your sacrifice and support as well. While Guard members work to support our frontline health care workers, I am asking all Oregonians to continue to do your part to help. Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear your masks, and stay home when you are sick.”

Guard members will do things like help with testing, handle materials, and be equipment runners.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon Oregon National Guard
Popular Posts
Oregon’s Top Democrat Candidate To Replace Kate Brown Ignores The Rules To Run
Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Street In Troutdale
FM News 101 Exclusive: City Responds To Commissioner Hardesty's Debt Issues
I-84 Reopens After 19-Hour Closure Due To Extreme Winter Weather Conditions
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain
Connect With Us Listen To Us On